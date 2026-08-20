Mumbai: BMC Launches Gen Z Fellowship Programme For 50 Young Professionals At ₹61,500 Monthly Stipend

The BMC’s new fellowship programme will give 50 young professionals hands-on experience in civic governance and administration | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: The BJP-led Mahayuti-run BMC has launched a ‘Gen Z Fellowship Programme’ to induct 50 young professionals into civic administration, offering a 12-month stint at a monthly stipend of Rs 61,500.

Modelled on the Maharashtra government’s Chief Minister Fellowship Programme, the initiative will give fellows hands-on exposure to policymaking, project planning and governance while working alongside senior civic officials.

Appointed on a contractual basis, fellows will be posted with the municipal commissioner, additional commissioners, mayor, standing committee chairman and various department heads.

Their responsibilities will include policy implementation, data analysis, report preparation, administrative coordination and monitoring of civic projects. The fellows will not be regular BMC employees.

Applications Open Until August 31

Graduates below 28 years of age, proficient in Marathi, Hindi and English and equipped with basic computer skills, are eligible to apply. Applications can be submitted online from August 19 to 31, 2026.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme, launched in 2015, similarly seeks to bring young professionals into government, providing hands-on exposure to public administration while leveraging their skills and fresh perspectives for governance.

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Godfrey Pimenta, founder of Watchdog Foundation, welcomed the BMC’s initiative but said 50 fellowship positions were inadequate for a city of nearly 1.5 crore people across 25 wards.

He urged the civic body to allocate at least 10 fellows per ward, creating 250 positions, to enable wider citizen engagement, ward-level studies and better identification of local civic issues. This, he said, would make the programme a more meaningful platform for young citizens to contribute to Mumbai’s planning and development.

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