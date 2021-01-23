Mumbai: BMC keen to bring meal on wheels in city

In a move that will not only bring a much-needed 'change of flavor' at some of the most famous Khau Gallis but also ensure that Mumbaikars can savour street food cooked in hygiene, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has selected 62 streets or Khau Gallis for developing them into 'street food hubs'.

In a meeting earlier, the BMC officials informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about their plan on the street food hub. On the lines of food truck systems in foreign countries, the BMC plans to realign the existing stalls uniformly, allowing food trucks.

Those willing to start a stall or food truck can apply for licenses to BMC, the civic body will allot them pitches at places earmarked as food hubs across the city. The food hubs will be allowed to operate between 6 pm to 10 pm every day at the designated areas, officials said.