Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024; Check Details

BMC issues annual safety warning for unsafe bridges ahead of Ganeshotsav 2024, urging caution during celebrations. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Ahead of Ganeshotsav, the BMC has issued a warning for the fifth consecutive year, advising people to avoid crowding on 13 unsafe bridges during the grand processions and immersion routes. These bridges, primarily situated above railway lines, are critical but dangerously compromised.

However, the civic authorities clarified that some of these bridges are currently undergoing repair work while work on some will start post monsoon.

The city is gearing up for a 10-day Ganeshotsav starting September 7. On Friday, the BMC issued a notice declaring several bridges as 'dangerous' due to their deteriorated condition. Despite identifying these bridges as unsafe and imposing restrictions on overcrowding back in 2019, the situation has not improved.

Five years on, these bridges remain a critical safety hazard, highlighting a severe lapse in the BMC's maintenance and oversight. The BMC’s advisory strictly prohibits the use of loudspeakers or any form of dancing and singing on these unsafe bridges. Devotees are urged to enjoy the festivities after leaving the bridge.

A senior civic official clarified, "The bridges are not in a state of complete disrepair. As a precaution, we are advising citizens to avoid congregating on them. During processions and immersions, police personnel will be deployed on the bridges to ensure the safety of devotees."

He also noted, "After the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) transferred these bridges, including those on the Eastern and Western Express Highways, to the BMC, we commissioned the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute to inspect the structures. The survey recommended both major and minor repairs. We have since issued a tender for the necessary work to strengthen and maintain these bridges."

The Sion railway bridge that has been added to the list is currently closed to traffic as the Railway Authority has opted to demolish the old structure and rebuild it. Also, the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation has begun constructing a new bridge at Dadar to serve as an alternative to the Tilak Bridge."

List of unsafe bridges... Rail over Bridge (ROB) On Central Railway : Ghatkopar, Curry Road, Arthur Road, Chinchpokli, Byculla. Sandhurst Road (between Grant Road and Churni Road)

On Western Railway... Marine Lines, French Bridge (between Grant Road and Charney Road), Kennedy Bridge (between Grant Road and Churni Road), Falkland (between Grant Road and Mumbai Central), Mahalakshmi Station, Prabhadevi-Carol and Lokmanya Tilak Railway Over Bridge at Dadar.