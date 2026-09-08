Mumbai: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notices To 35 Doctors Over Biometric Attendance Irregularities At HBT Trauma Care Centre

BMC has sought explanations from 35 doctors after alleged irregularities were found in biometric attendance records at HBT Trauma Care Centre | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: The BMC has issued show-cause notices to 35 postgraduate doctors at the HBT Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari, following a visit by its dean on Monday, during which irregularities in their biometric attendance were discovered. The action comes amid allegations that some doctors were spending barely an hour at the hospital while drawing their full salaries.

Dr Chhaya Shinde, Dean of Dr R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital and HBT Trauma Care Hospital, confirmed to the Free Press Journal that the notices were issued after she personally found irregularities in the biometric attendance records during her visit.

“I found irregularities in the biometric attendance during my visit. Accordingly, notices have been issued to the concerned doctors and they have been asked to submit their replies,” said Dr Shinde.

Attendance Irregularities Flagged

According to the notices, the biometric records showed instances of incomplete or irregular attendance, including cases where doctors had recorded only a single punch without a corresponding entry or exit punch.

The notices state that regular and proper biometric attendance is mandatory for all BMC employees and is an important aspect of discipline, punctuality and accountability in government service.

Failure to record attendance properly, without prior permission or a satisfactory explanation, could amount to negligence, dereliction of duty and misconduct under applicable BMC rules.

The doctors have been given 48 hours from receipt of the notices to submit written explanations along with supporting documents, if any. The notices also state that a day with only a single punch, without valid justification or approval, may be treated as “absent”, subject to verification and applicable rules.

35 Doctors Served Notices

The 35 doctors include lecturers, speciality medical consultants and bonded doctors from departments including gynaecology, orthopaedics, anaesthesia, paediatrics, ENT, radiology, psychiatry, general surgery, dental, nephrology and microbiology.

Sources said the administration has made it clear that doctors are expected to work the required seven to eight hours and that those unwilling to comply should resign.

BMC Steps Up Crackdown

The latest action follows a similar crackdown by the BMC last month, when the administration terminated a contractual Lecturer and In-charge of the Department of Medicine at HBT Trauma Care Hospital, Jogeshwari, over alleged irregularities in biometric attendance.

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If the explanations submitted by the 35 doctors are not received within the stipulated period or are found unsatisfactory, the BMC has warned that disciplinary action will be initiated under the applicable rules.

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