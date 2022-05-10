Mumbai: BMC issues show-cause notice to Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana over illegal construction at Khar residence

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana under section 351(1A) of the Municipal Corporation Act.

The civic body has asked the MP-MLA couple to file a reply within 7 days. According to the notice, "if they fail to describe the sufficient cause, BMC will initiate against the mentioned construction without their permission and also be prosecuted under section 475A of the said Act."

The BMC officials had inspected MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana’s apartment in Khar on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, prima facie violations were found on the eighth floor of Lavie building where the Ranas reside.

BMC issues show-cause notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana under section 351(1A) of the Municipal Corporation Act. pic.twitter.com/6TVwPPZNmK — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 05:58 PM IST