Mumbai: BMC issues notices to 8 residents of Khar building where Ranas reside

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 11:21 PM IST
Navneet Rana | PTI

Mumbai: The BMC has issued notices to eight residents of Lavie building at Khar (West), where Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana reside.

The notices state that designated officers of H-West ward would visit the building on May 30 or any day thereafter for inspection. The officers, along with an assistant and workmen, can enter the premises and have the power to take photographs and measurements as per the latest approved plan.

The Rana couple, on Tuesday, withdrew their suit from the Dindoshi sessions court, in which they had challenged the May 10 notice of the BMC, asking them to remove illegal additions and alterations in their apartment. The Ranas informed the court that they will apply for regularisation, for which they have been given a month.

The court order has also made it clear that if the proposal is rejected for any reason, the BMC shall not take any action for two weeks thereafter so that the Ranas can approach a court.

