BMC headquarters | File pic

Mumbai: BMC is all set to lift construction debris from all over Mumbai. The Solid Waste Management (SWM) department has issued tenders to hire 16 JCB machines, 35 dumpers and around 100 workers.

Often, people and contractors throw debris on roadsides, empty places and playgrounds. Dumpers use fake number plates or splash mud on the number plates to hide numbers, so they can throw the debris in public places without being caught.

To deal with the problem, in 2018, BMC had started 'Debris on Call Service'. Under the service, citizens can call BMC on a particular number and request to lift debris by paying some amount. But unfortunately, this scheme didn't get a good response. Now, BMC has decided to implement it rigorously and a tender has been issued to hire machinery and equipment.

An officer related to SWM said, “As per BMC's estimate, around 1000 metric ton of construction debris is generated every day. This needs to be disposed of properly. Therefore, we are hiring this huge quantity of machinery in six zones."

The officer further said that if citizens have construction debris they should contact the ward office. The office concerned will visit the place and decide the cost of disposal of the debris. The charges will be Rs350-400 per dumper apart from additional supervision charges. After receiving money, BMC workers will lift the debris and will dispose of at the Deonar dumping ground.

If BMC employees found debris on roads then that will also be lifted as unclaimed debris.