 Mumbai: BMC Invites Tender For Installation Of Trash Brooms In Mithi River, Nullahs To Prevent Garbage Blocking Outlets
These trash brooms will be operational by the next monsoon.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 09:35 PM IST
BMC | File pic

The BMC has invited a tender to install 16 barges equipped with trash brooms in the Mithi river and major nullahs in the eastern suburbs. These trash brooms will prevent garbage from entering the sea and blocking the outlet, which leads to water logging. However, these trash brooms will be operational by the next monsoon, said the civic official. 

Desilting of minor and major nullahs

The civic body carries out desilting of minor and major nullahs in the city prior to the monsoon. The floating material in the nullahs and rivers enters into the sea, which is later thrown out on the beaches during heavy rains. It has been observed that tonnes of garbage is thrown back by the sea on the beaches as well as Marine Drive during heavy rains and high tide in the monsoon. The floating materials such as beds, furniture, mats are also stuck in trash brooms.

So, the civic body has decided to install an additional 16 trash brooms at some of the Mithi river outlets, rivers and major nullahs in the eastern suburbs.

"The final date to submit the bid is on April 4, so the trash brooms will be installed only by next monsoon," said a civic official. Every day, 1.5 tonnes of floating waste is being removed by nine existing trash brooms. The trash brooms will ensure that silt or garbage is not left on the surface of the water for a long period. The trash removed from the water bodies is transported and dumped at designated sites.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the BMC to ensure all the floating materials were arrested before entering the sea in 2020. The BMC introduced a trash broom system at Irla nullah in Andheri east in 2018. 

