Mumbai: BMC Introduces Eco-Friendly Measures For Ganeshotsav 2024, Including Artificial Lakes On Google Maps And Home Delivery Of Green Idols

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rolled out a comprehensive plan to make this year's Ganeshotsav celebration a more environmentally friendly affair. As part of its efforts, the corporation has decided to make a list of artificial lakes available on Google Maps, allowing citizens to easily find the nearest lake for eco-friendly Ganesha immersion.

The decision was announced during a meeting chaired by Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs District, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, at the BMC headquarters. The meeting was attended by the BMC Commissioner, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs), representatives of Mumbai Police Force, office bearers of various organizations of Ganeshotsav Mandals, and senior officials from various departments.

According to Deputy Commissioner (Circle 2) and Ganeshotsav Coordinator, Prashant Sapkale, the corporation has also planned to provide home delivery of eco-friendly Ganesha idols through online shopping media. This initiative aims to reduce the carbon footprint of the festival and promote sustainable practices.

Moreover, the BMC has introduced a new system for granting permission to public Ganeshotsav Mandals. As per the one-window scheme, groups that have followed government rules and laws for the past ten years will be given permission once for five consecutive years. This will help streamline the process and reduce bureaucracy.

In addition, QR codes will be placed outside the mandap of Shri Ganesha idols to provide information about artificial lakes. This will enable devotees to easily find the nearest lake for immersion and promote eco-friendly practices. The corporation has also increased the number of mobile toilets at Swarajya Bhoomi (Girgaon Chowpatty), Dadar Chowpatty, and Mahim Chowpatty for the immersion day.

With Ganeshotsav 2024 set to begin on September 7th, the BMC is well-prepared to ensure a smooth and sustainable celebration. The corporation's efforts aim to promote environmental awareness and responsibility among citizens, while also ensuring a festive atmosphere for all. By providing information about artificial lakes and promoting home delivery of eco-friendly Ganesha idols, the corporation is encouraging citizens to adopt sustainable practices.