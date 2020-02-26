Mumbai: BMC intensifies crackdown on property tax defaulters

Mumbai: Intensifying its crackdown against property tax defaulters, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday seized two helicopters belonging to aircraft charters and maintenance company Mesco Airlines Limited at the Juhu aerodrome. The corporation also disconnect water supply to Wadhwa Trade Centre, a commercial building, in Bandra Kurla Complex.

In a bid to meet its property tax targets as the fiscal draws to a close, the BMC has, since February 15, stepped up action against those who owe it large sums as property tax dues. The corporation has also carried out various awareness drives to remind citizens to pay their property tax arrears.

On Tuesday, BMC’s K-West ward took action against Mesco Airlines by seizing its two helicopters (VTMAC AS 350 BA 2838 and VT MAB MAC), as the company had failed to pay Rs 1,64,83,658 it owed the BMC as property tax.

Meanwhile, H-East ward of the BMC disconnected water supply to Wadhwa Trade Centre, a ground-plus-19 storey commercial building, and took away the water meter as the company owed Rs 11.88 crore in property tax.

“We have given enough time, and now action is being taken in all 24 wards. Today, two helicopters were seized of Mesco Airlines. We will wait for five days, and if the company does not clear the dues within this period, the seized helicopters will be attached for auction,” said Ramesh Pawar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Improvements).

“Apart for this, water supply of Wadhwa Trade Centre was also disconnected. We have a list of top ten property tax defaulter in the city. If the property tax is not paid within two days, we will publish the names of these tax defaulters,” Pawar added.

Pawar added that ward officers have been instructed to take steps to recover property tax dues.

“Wards which will perform well by recovering maximum dues will be rewarded, and at the same time, those ward offices with poor performance in recovering property tax will be punished. Usually, on a daily basis, we recover Rs 10 crore in property tax. However, since the action against defaulters has begun, the recovery has increased to Rs 30-40 crore per day,” he said.

The BMC’s annual target for property tax collection is Rs 5000 crore, and it has only around 40 days remaining to meet its target.

“People were taking the BMC for granted. However, since we have started taking strict action, defaulters are coming forward and paying their pending property taxes,” said Pawar.