 Mumbai: BMC Initiates Legal Action Against Property Tax Defaulters With Bounced Cheques
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Initiates Legal Action Against Property Tax Defaulters With Bounced Cheques

Mumbai: BMC Initiates Legal Action Against Property Tax Defaulters With Bounced Cheques

Property tax is the second-highest revenue source of the BMC.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
BMC office | File image

The BMC has initiated legal action against property tax defaulters whose cheques bounced. Dishonour of a cheque is a criminal offence and punishable by both imprisonment and fine. 

As per data till March 31, 2024, 892 cheques deposited in the bank in the last financial year, amounting to Rs43.54 crore, bounced. Most defaulters were builders and owners of commercial premises and societies, according to civic sources. The BMC sent notices to all these defaulters under the Negotiable Instruments Act and recovered Rs37.83 crore from 853 of them in the past few months. However, warnings to 38 have gone unheeded. 

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Cracks Whip On 142 Property Tax Defaulters; Releases List Of Top 10 Non-Payers
article-image

BMC's Stringent Measures Against Property Tax Defaulters

As per data from the assessor and collection department, around 3,945 properties have been attached worth over Rs2,237 crore since 2010. After facing a severe cash crunch during the pandemic, the civic authorities started cracking down on property tax defaulters. Despite not having sufficient balance, the defaulters issued cheques to avoid BMC intervention in attachment of properties for non-payment.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Collects ₹ 3,195 Crore In Property Tax, Highest Collection From H East Ward
article-image

Property tax is the second-highest revenue source of the BMC. The BMC managed to collect Rs3,195 crore as property tax, which is Rs1,300 crore short of the Rs4,500 crore target set for the 2023-24 fiscal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man Held For Duping Woman Of ₹9 Lakh Under Guise Of Child Adoption

Mumbai: Man Held For Duping Woman Of ₹9 Lakh Under Guise Of Child Adoption

FPJ Exclusive: JNPA Chairman Unveils Vision And Strategy For Vadhavan Port

FPJ Exclusive: JNPA Chairman Unveils Vision And Strategy For Vadhavan Port

Mumbai News: High Court Criticises State Government For Delaying Decision On Extending Ex-Servicemen...

Mumbai News: High Court Criticises State Government For Delaying Decision On Extending Ex-Servicemen...

Mumbai: BMC Initiates Legal Action Against Property Tax Defaulters With Bounced Cheques

Mumbai: BMC Initiates Legal Action Against Property Tax Defaulters With Bounced Cheques

Mumbai News: CBI Brings Back Wanted Man From Riyadh In 4-Yr-Old Gold Smuggling Case; NIA Registers...

Mumbai News: CBI Brings Back Wanted Man From Riyadh In 4-Yr-Old Gold Smuggling Case; NIA Registers...