Mumbai: BMC in action mode to tackle new Covid variant

Covid-19 Delta variant | File Image

Mumbai: Amid the looming threat of the BF.7 Covid variant, the BMC has started to gear up for the possibility of a surge in the number of patients. The civic body has invited tenders for the purchase of 1,19,52,985 N-95 and three-ply masks. The face coverings will be given to the doctors and nursing staff working at the civic-run hospitals. The tender will be awarded to a company which will provide quality masks in large quantities, said the civic official.

In another significant measure, the Covid war rooms at ward-level have been activated while 4,000 patient beds have been readied. Similar arrangements have also been made at the SevenHills, St George and Cama Hospitals. The BMC has also asked 26 private hospitals to be ready for handling emergency situations.

RT-PCR tests are being performed on international passengers, with samples of positive patients being sent for genome sequencing to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Apart from all this, it's already emphasising on vaccination drives while urging citizens to follow Covid norms.

Steps taken by the BMC

Masks to be procured

1,19,52,985

N-95 masks

34,24,420

Three-ply masks

85,28,565

No. of beds available

4,000

Private hospitals in talks

26

Arrangements at other hosps

Cama, St George, SevenHills