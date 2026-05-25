Mumbai: BMC Imposes ₹350 Fine For Spitting On Roads, ₹500 Penalty For Littering

BMC Imposes ₹350 Fine For Spitting On Roads, ₹500 Penalty For Littering In Mumbai | File pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a new set of penalties aimed at improving road cleanliness across the city, with fines to be imposed on people found spitting or littering in public places.

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, the civic body has announced that anyone caught spitting on roads or public spaces in Mumbai will face a fine of Rs 350. Meanwhile, those found throwing garbage or littering on roads will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500.

To enforce the new rules, the BMC has appointed 350 junior supervisors across all 24 municipal wards to identify and take action against people violating cleanliness norms. These officials will monitor public spaces and catch those found spitting or littering.

The move is aimed at strengthening cleanliness measures across Mumbai and encouraging citizens to maintain hygiene standards in public areas. The civic body has also urged Mumbaikars to cooperate in keeping roads clean and avoid habits such as spitting and littering.

BMC Standing Committee Slams Growing Dependence On External PMCs

The BMC standing committee on Friday slammed the civic body’s “dependence on external project management consultants (PMCs)”, with corporators flagging rising costs and the steady sidelining of municipal engineers. They accused the administration of over-reliance on private firms and misuse of public money. The backlash stalled multiple proposals for consultancy appointments in water infrastructure projects. A PMC provides expert, strategic advice to optimize project execution

Earlier this month, the committee scrapped a Rs23.35-crore proposal to appoint a consultant for the Pise-Panjrapur water purification project, which seeks to boost treatment capacity from 1,365 million litres per day (MLD) by an additional 910 MLD to meet Mumbai’s rising water demand.

The committee on Friday expressed concerns over the consultancy proposals for four major water projects, including the Manori desalination project’s pumping station (2,000 MLD capacity) in Bhandup and a 3,000-mm pipeline from the Gundavali reservoirs, triggered sharp objections.

The controversy highlights the BMC’s growing reliance on external agencies for major infrastructure works, a trend that has drawn sustained criticism over transparency gaps, accountability concerns and rising consultancy expenses.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/