Mumbai: BMC identifies Antop Hill as primary case of flooding

PTI

The incessant rains have caused massive flood-like situations in numerous parts of Mumbai. Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified a slum area that comprises over 300 hutments near the Wadala Fire brigade station in Antop Hill as the primary case of waterlogging over the past ten days of intense rains.

The encroachment by hutments has reduced the width of a nullah near Samadhan Road from four metres to 0.61m. The width of the Sangam Nagar major nullah was also reportedly reduced from 6m to 3m.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the officials from the civic body's Storm Water Drain (SWD) department have found a delayed recession of flood waters in Antop Hill, that could be rectified only if the encroachments on Cem India minor nullah's banks were removed.

While making this observations to the F(north) ward office, the SWD has stated that the encroachments have taken over the banks of the nullah leading in the direction of its flow, reducing the depth and width. The official said that due to its inaccessibility, it become difficult to clean the nullah, which results in flooding and recession of storm water is delayed.

On July, several structures in the area had collapsed due to heavy rains. No injuries or casualties were reported. However, the nullah was blocked, increasing the risk for the residents of the hutments.

Hindustan Times reported that the SWD department would be doing an inventory on slums encroaching the nullah and further actions will be initiated to remove all encroachments. The survey is expected to start within a month during a dry spell.

Additionally, the ward office has undertaken a project to construct a mini pumping station at Bharni Naka near Wadala Fire Brigade on the lines of the mini pumping station built near Mahatma Gandhi Market in Matunga to address the water-logging issue.