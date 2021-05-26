Mumbai: BMC gets NTCL nod but HC yet to lift stay to lay pipeline at Tata Mills

Despite getting the much awaited nod from the National Textile Corporation Limited (NTCL) for laying an underground pipeline beneath Tata mills compound as part of the Hindmata flood mitigation project, the BMC will not be able to begin work until the stay by the Bombay high court is lifted.



“We received an approval from the NTCL on Tuesday to lay the pipeline for the project beneath Tata Mills compound. Once the court lifts its stay, we will begin work. The pipeline will be a huge relief for residents of areas around Hindmata, Dadar and Parel,” said P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), adding that the next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 27.

The 130-crore project to construct the city’s first underground rainwater storage tank and drain near Hindmata as a pilot project had run into trouble after the high court had put a stay temporarily. Work had also slowed down as they had received opposition from BJP leaders and residents.

The civic body has already begun the work of construction of tanks and laying of stormwater drains to channel rainwater to these tanks. The BMC needs to lay a 1,600-mm diameter drainpipe covering a distance of 650 meters from Hindmata to Pramod Mahajan Park.

The NTCL has, however, asked the BMC to pay Rs 8.58 crore as charges for using the mill premises. In its approval letter the NTCL stated, “Laying of a pipeline of 1600mm diameter, three meter width and 350 meter in length (including working space) may be permitted on receipt of consideration of Rs 8.56 crore.”



The project that is aimed at reducing the problem of waterlogging in chronic flooding spots of Hindmata, Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar etc and BMC was targetting to complete it by June 2021.

