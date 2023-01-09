Mumbai: BMC gearing up to restore lakes & freshwater bodies, takes up restoration of Dingeshwar talav | Jagruti Katkar/ representative

Mumbai: The BMC has undertaken a pilot project to restore lakes and other freshwater bodies in the city which are getting polluted by the ingress of waste and sewage. The civic body will soon start the bio-remediation process at Shri Dingeshwar talav at Charkop in Kandivali (West). The lake area will also get a jogging track and an open-air gymnasium.

As per directions of the Maharashtra State Pollution Board (MPCB), the BMC has taken steps to prevent sewage flow into the lakes. The BMC awarded a contract for the restoration and beatification work of Sheetal talav in Dec 2022.

BMC will spend Rs 6.22 crore on the makeover

Both lakes occupy a total area of over 23,000sq m and have temples located nearby. The immersion of idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP) has polluted the water. Using the bio-remediation process, the lake water will be treated, sewage will be diverted and additional sewer lines will be created in both lakes. This process will make lake water cleaner and allow fish and other aquatic life to thrive, said a source from BMC's sewerage management department.

The BMC will spend Rs6.22 crore on the makeover of Shri Dingeshwar talav. The work is expected to be completed by Feb 2024. Apart from the gym and jogging track, the lake area will have horticultural activities and fencing for public safety. The project will also be applied to other lakes in the city in future.

In Dec 2017, several fish were found dead due to a lack of oxygen caused by the contamination of the water in Sion lake.

