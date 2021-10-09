Mumbai: BMC forms committee for sustainable construction at Powai Lake

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday formed a committee of state environmental experts to discuss the lake’s development and carry out any mitigation measures to ensure that no damage is done to the ecology. The committee of experts is working on a detailed project analysis to handhold the BMC for sustainable construction during and after the project.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, environmental scientist, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Dr Deepak Apte, an environment specialist and marine biologist from the BNHS, Dr Pramod Salaskar, environment specialist on Powai Lake, Dr Kedar Bhide, herpetologist, and IIT Bombay’s professor DN Singh are on the committee

“The committee has deliberated in detail the environmental issues of Powai Lake assessed various technologies and after analyzing all aspects of the project, they are looking at the 'gabion wall technology' as the most adaptable and feasible method of construction, one which will be least intrusive to the natural environment of the lake," the BMC said in a statement.

It further stated: "The committee is also monitoring the water quality in the lake and will make key recommendations on the current and future sustainability of biodiversity and natural habitats of the lake environment,”

The BMC also pointed out that the project does not qualify for an Environmental Clearance by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

“Gabion wall technology, an eco-friendly and worldwide accepted methodology in natural environments, is a simple method of placing stone baskets without any permanent construction or joinery or fixing or cement mortar,” the BMC officials explained.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:47 AM IST