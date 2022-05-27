Mumbai: BMC floats tenders for 'Democracy Square' development |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited tenders for the development of 'Democracy Square' or 'Lokshahi Chowk' at the junction near Cross Maidan in the Fort area. The project is estimated to cost Rs 4.25cr.

According to the BMC, the Democracy Square will be constructed through Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's MLA fund. Thackeray is keen to set up the square along the lines of Hutatma Chowk.

An available area of around 1000 sq mtrs is Located at a strategic junction and the site has the potential to become an important landmark in the city. A first-of-its-kind public kinetic sculpture will be installed, overlooked by a podium. The sculpture and the podium are said to represent the four pillars of democracy – equality, justice, liberty and fraternity. The sculpture, named Symbol Of Democracy, is designed by artist Anthony Howe. It intends to express the democratic ambition of the city and its people.

Assistant municipal commissioner and chief of the planning department of BMC, Kiran Dighavkar said, “The city Collector has requested us to execute the project and we are the only executing agency for the project.”

Firms interested in the development can pick up tenders from G North ward, Dadar west till June 9.