Mumbai: BMC fixes deep road cavity after MLA’s intervention

BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha inspecting the road conditions. | Image credit: @mihirkotecha

Mumbai: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha hit the road on Tuesday over the poor condition of LBS Road junction and Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) Road. Along with the road engineers of BMC’s T-Ward, Kotecha inspected the area and highlighted its plight, especially a cavity that’s causing several accidents of two-wheelers. He said the problem was rectified within 24 hours.

He tweeted, “…Visited and road engineer @my bmc ward T to fix it on priority this week itself. After paver blocks failed, laying of mastic asphalt roads is the biggest scam in @MCGM_BMC”.

"Defect liability period of the road is over"

While speaking to the FPJ, Kotecha said, “The defect liability period of the road is over. I had called road engineers of T-ward and showed them the severity of the problem. Many bikers have met with accidents on this spot. After inspection, the BMC attended to the problem and fixed the cavity within a day.”

The MLA also met Assistant Municipal Commissioner of eastern suburbs Ashivini Bhide and brought to her notice the traffic jam issue in Mulund and the construction of three pending DP roads in the area. He also met BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to push development works for Mulund.

Kotecha said, “AMC Bhide is ready to construct these proposed DP roads. She had also given an ultimatum to her officers to complete these roads on priority. The first road connects LBS Marg with Survoday Nagar, the second road connects Vasant Garden to GGS Road and the third one connects DDU Road with Sarojini Naidu Road.”

