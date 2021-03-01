Mumbai: BMC files FIR against Chembur resident, resto-bar in Kamala Mills Compound for flouting COVID-19 norms

For the second day in a row, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) M (West) ward lodged an FIR against a 37-year-old Chembur resident for flouting the Covid-19 quarantine rules despite having tested positive for the virus. The is a second such FIR by the ward officials in just 24 hours against Covid positive patient flouting quarantine.

The BMC M (West) ward registered an FIR at the Chembur's Basant Park police station against a 37-year-old Covid positive patient who was found to be roaming out at around 12:45 p.m. on Monday despite having 'no essential work', said a civic official from the ward.

Dr Bhupendra Patil, medical officer of health (MoH) M (West) ward said that it is criminal that people who tested positive are freely roaming in public places."The person's wife too was tested positive. Despite being a Covid-19 patient the person was seen moving around despite them required to be quarantined. They are putting not only their own but even others life at risk," said Patil.

According to BMC officials, a member of the residential society where the person resides reported to the BMC that the man was seen freely moving about in public. Following which a team from the civic health department reached the spot.

Patil said: "We have already served appeal letters to all residential buildings in the area specifying the need for a 14-day quarantine norm in case if a person has tested positive for the virus. The two cases back to back are shocking how negligent people can be despite all the awareness created. We have still clearly sent out a message to everyone that no one will be spared if found not following Covid appropriate behaviour."

On Sunday, BMC’s M (west) ward registered an FIR at the Govandi police station against a 52-year-old Chembur resident for flouting the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule despite having tested Covid-positive. Last week, the M (West) ward officials had registered an FIR against the parents of a bride, the groom as well as the organisers of a wedding in Chembur for violating the state-issued SOP for events and functions, with not more than 50 people in attendance.

In another incident on Monday, BMC filed an FIR at N M Joshi Marg Police Station against a restaurant and bar at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel for flouting covid-19 norms.

The police filed an FIR following a video clip by former corporator of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Santosh Dhuri, which went viral on social media. Dhuri alleged that Covid norms were being openly flouted by pubs and bars.

Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal commissioner of G (South) ward (Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel) said, " The action is part of civic body's ongoing crackdown. We have filed an FIR and have also served a show-cause notice to the resto-bar asking them why their licence should not be suspended for violating the Covid-19 norms."