 Mumbai: BMC Faces Criticism Over ₹19 Crore Tender For Byculla Zoo Penguin Enclosure Maintenance
SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 03:15 AM IST
Penguins at Byculla Zoo |

Mumbai: The BMC has initiated a tender process worth Rs. 19 crores for the maintenance of the penguin enclosure at Byculla Zoo. It will be in effect for three years starting from November, when the current contract expires.

However, the proposed expenditure has sparked controversy, with criticism from both Congress and BJP. They argue that the proposed cost is excessive, questioning whether such a high investment is justified for the maintenance of the penguin enclosure.

The zoo brought three male and five female penguins from Coex Aquarium, Seoul in South Korea in October 2016. Ever since they were brought, they have been kept in a quarantine facility where temperatures were maintained at 16-18 degrees Celsius. With baby penguins being born in the last seven years, their numbers have increased to 18.

he zoo authorities are also prepared to engage in penguin exchanges with other zoos across the country. However, the building and maintaining cost of the enclosures for the penguins is high. After failing to find a home for penguins, the civic body has now decided to expand the existing penguin exhibit to better accommodate the growing population and enhance their living environment.

Meanwhile, the contract for the maintenance of the penguin enclosure, which was awarded in November 2021, is set to expire in the next three months. As a result, the civic authorities have issued a tender to appoint a new contractor.

A civic official explained, "The penguin enclosure is equipped with chillers, CCTV cameras for 24/7 monitoring, as well as veterinarians, animal keepers, and engineers to oversee the care and management of both the penguins and their habitat. The maintenance cost for the upcoming three-year period is estimated to be between Rs. 18 and 19 crores."

Vinod Mishra, former corporator of BJP said, "The maintenance cost should be re-examined, and the administration needs to provide a clear justification for such a high expenditure. Previously, we had opposed the proposal, and we remain committed to ensuring that taxpayers' money is not wasted."

Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader of the BMC and senior Congress leader, stated, "While we acknowledge that penguins do draw visitors, it is crucial to understand the reason behind the increased maintenance costs. I will be writing to the municipal commissioner to request a review and reduction of the expenditure."

