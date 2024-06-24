Mumbai: BMC Engineers Attend IIT Workshop To Enhance Cement Concreting Techniques And Elevate Road Quality Standards |

Mumbai: In a bid to elevate the quality of road cement concreting projects undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), municipal engineers are being called to maintain utmost vigilance and adhere to the highest standards. A one-day brainstorming workshop held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, on June 22, 2024, underscored the necessity for engineers to stay updated on the latest advancements in concrete road design, technology, and quality testing.

The workshop, guided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, aimed at addressing the challenges faced in road cement concretization projects and finding viable solutions. The event saw participation from over 155 municipal engineers and consulting company representatives.

Experts from IIT Mumbai, including Director Prof. Shirish Kedare, Civil Engineering Professors Dr. K. V. Krishnarao, Prof. P. Vedagiri, and Prof. Dipankar Chaudhary, mentored the engineers. Key municipal officials, such as Deputy Commissioner (Infrastructure) Ulhas Mahale and Chief Engineer (Roads & Traffic) Manish Kumar Patel, were also in attendance.

During the workshop, engineers highlighted several challenges specific to Mumbai, such as severe traffic congestion, adverse weather conditions, and logistical issues involving the transportation of cement and gravel. The frequent traffic jams impact the cement-gravel mixture's consistency, leading to potential quality issues. Additionally, the city's extensive network of 'manholes' and the need for traffic police permissions complicate the execution of road works.

Prof. Dr. K. V. Krishna Rao said, "Mumbai's infrastructure must evolve in tandem with its unique environment and traffic demands. To achieve this, it is essential to utilize technology that is specifically designed for our city's needs. This includes ensuring that we have up-to-date soil test data to inform our construction methods, implementing expansion joints correctly to extend road longevity, and utilizing polymer concrete for crack repair. Furthermore, dedicated teams must be dedicated to road maintenance to ensure long-term durability and reliability. By prioritizing these efforts, we can build a stronger, more resilient infrastructure for Mumbai's future."

"Understanding the causes of cracks in cement concrete roads is crucial. Adopting current technologies to address specific types of cracks ensures that our roads remain in optimal condition," said Prof. Dr. Solomon Deberna.

By staying abreast of the latest advancements and rigorously applying quality control measures, engineers can significantly improve the durability and reliability of Mumbai's road infrastructure.