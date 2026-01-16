Mumbai BMC Elections Results 2026: Neck-&-Neck Contest In Charkop As BJP’s Deepak Tawde Takes Narrow Lead Against MNS' Dinesh Salvi

Dinesh Salvi (L) BJP’s Deepak (Bala) Tawde (R) |

Mumbai: A tightly contested battle is underway in Charkop's Ward 20 as BJP’s Deepak (Bala) Tawde narrowly leads with 3,109 votes over MNS’ Dinesh Salvi, who has 3,037 votes, highlighting the intense competition in Mumbai’s 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Mahayuti Takes Massive Lead

Across the city, initial trends show the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ahead in 50 seats, while the Uddhav-Raj Thackeray faction leads in 30, with current tallies at BJP 35, Shiv Sena 15, Shiv Sena (UBT) 25, MNS 5, Congress 10, NCP 1 and others 6.

Counting of votes began at 10 am amid high security, marking the first time the process started without official turnout data. Mumbai recorded 52.94 per cent voter participation, though the Maharashtra State Election Commission has yet to release figures for 29 other municipal corporations.

The results will determine control of India’s richest civic body, responsible for managing the city’s infrastructure and urban planning, with over 1 crore voters eligible across 227 wards.

Results For 2017 BMC Elections

The 2017 BMC elections saw Shiv Sena emerge as the largest party with 84 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 82, Congress 31, NCP 9, MNS 7, Samajwadi Party 6, Independents 5, AIMIM 2 and Akhil Bharatiya Sena 1.

This year’s counting comes amid allegations of cash-for-votes, concerns over erasable ink, and voter list discrepancies, adding further tension to the city-wide polls.

