 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout At 29.96 Per Cent By 1:30 PM, Citizens Flag Missing Names In Electoral Rolls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout At 29.96 Per Cent By 1:30 PM, Citizens Flag Missing Names In Electoral Rolls

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout At 29.96 Per Cent By 1:30 PM, Citizens Flag Missing Names In Electoral Rolls

Mumbai recorded 29.96% voter turnout by 1:30 pm in the 2026 BMC elections, with wide ward-wise variations. Several voters and candidates flagged missing names in electoral rolls, while officials expressed hope of improved turnout by polling end.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 see voter turnout at 29.96 per cent by 1:30 PM as citizens flag missing names in electoral rolls | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 15: Voter turnout across Mumbai’s 227 wards stood at 29.96% as of 1:30 pm on polling day. Ward No. 112 in Bhandup West recorded the highest turnout at 41%, while Ward No. 227 in Fort saw the lowest turnout at just 11.24%. Meanwhile, several voters complained that their names were missing from the electoral rolls, causing inconvenience at multiple polling booths.

Slow start to polling

Polling for the 2026 BMC elections began at 7:30 am but witnessed a slow start. The average voter turnout stood at 6.98% till 9:30 am. Over the next two hours, it rose to 17.58%, and by 1:30 pm, turnout increased by another around 12 percentage points, indicating a sluggish response from voters through the first half of the day.

Voters appeared reluctant to step out of their homes during the afternoon hours. However, civic officials said they had taken several measures to encourage voter participation and expressed confidence that turnout would improve during the remaining two-and-a-half hours of polling. The voting will continue till 5:30 pm.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Talwiinder's Ex-Girlfriend & Goa-Based Model Who Left Cryptic Advice On Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend
Meet Talwiinder's Ex-Girlfriend & Goa-Based Model Who Left Cryptic Advice On Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend
Mumbai-Based Entrepreneur Dials Dad Before Buying An Expensive Car: Father's Golden Advice Goes Viral - Watch Video
Mumbai-Based Entrepreneur Dials Dad Before Buying An Expensive Car: Father's Golden Advice Goes Viral - Watch Video
Bhairav Battalions Unveiled On 78th Indian Army Day: Here's To Know Everything About India's New High-Speed Combat Commandos Built For Lightning Strike Operations
Bhairav Battalions Unveiled On 78th Indian Army Day: Here's To Know Everything About India's New High-Speed Combat Commandos Built For Lightning Strike Operations
₹240 Crore Online Scam: Bengaluru Police Bust Massive Mule Account Racket; 9 Arrested
₹240 Crore Online Scam: Bengaluru Police Bust Massive Mule Account Racket; 9 Arrested

Candidates, voters flag missing names

Manisha Rahate, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate from Ward No. 119, said, “The voters’ list was finalised on January 3, leaving us with very little time to reach out to voters. Several voters are unable to find their names on the electoral rolls and are forced to move from one polling booth to another in search of them.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Elderly Voters Lead From The Front, Turn Up Early At Mumbai Polling Stations |...
article-image

Echoing similar concerns, Pravin Ashar, a 78-year-old senior citizen from Ghatkopar East, said, “I have been searching for my name for the last one-and-a-half hours, but the polling booth did not have my name on its list. Finally, I took the help of local party workers, who helped me trace my name through the State Election Commission’s website.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Based Entrepreneur Dials Dad Before Buying An Expensive Car: Father's Golden Advice Goes...
Mumbai-Based Entrepreneur Dials Dad Before Buying An Expensive Car: Father's Golden Advice Goes...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Postal Ballot Boxes To Be Opened Only On Counting Day, Clarifies Civic...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Postal Ballot Boxes To Be Opened Only On Counting Day, Clarifies Civic...
Have You Cast Your Vote? From 'Free Fries At McDonald's To Mega Offers At Restaurants', Check Out...
Have You Cast Your Vote? From 'Free Fries At McDonald's To Mega Offers At Restaurants', Check Out...
Navi Mumbai Civic Election 2026: 'Citizen Participation Key To Strong Democracy,' Says Former MLA...
Navi Mumbai Civic Election 2026: 'Citizen Participation Key To Strong Democracy,' Says Former MLA...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout At 29.96 Per Cent By 1:30 PM, Citizens Flag Missing Names...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout At 29.96 Per Cent By 1:30 PM, Citizens Flag Missing Names...