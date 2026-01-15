Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout At 29.96 Per Cent By 1:30 PM, Citizens Flag Missing Names In Electoral Rolls

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 see voter turnout at 29.96 per cent by 1:30 PM as citizens flag missing names in electoral rolls | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 15: Voter turnout across Mumbai’s 227 wards stood at 29.96% as of 1:30 pm on polling day. Ward No. 112 in Bhandup West recorded the highest turnout at 41%, while Ward No. 227 in Fort saw the lowest turnout at just 11.24%. Meanwhile, several voters complained that their names were missing from the electoral rolls, causing inconvenience at multiple polling booths.

Slow start to polling

Polling for the 2026 BMC elections began at 7:30 am but witnessed a slow start. The average voter turnout stood at 6.98% till 9:30 am. Over the next two hours, it rose to 17.58%, and by 1:30 pm, turnout increased by another around 12 percentage points, indicating a sluggish response from voters through the first half of the day.

Voters appeared reluctant to step out of their homes during the afternoon hours. However, civic officials said they had taken several measures to encourage voter participation and expressed confidence that turnout would improve during the remaining two-and-a-half hours of polling. The voting will continue till 5:30 pm.

Candidates, voters flag missing names

Manisha Rahate, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate from Ward No. 119, said, “The voters’ list was finalised on January 3, leaving us with very little time to reach out to voters. Several voters are unable to find their names on the electoral rolls and are forced to move from one polling booth to another in search of them.”

Echoing similar concerns, Pravin Ashar, a 78-year-old senior citizen from Ghatkopar East, said, “I have been searching for my name for the last one-and-a-half hours, but the polling booth did not have my name on its list. Finally, I took the help of local party workers, who helped me trace my name through the State Election Commission’s website.”

