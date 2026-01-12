Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 2,600 Polling Locations, 10,231 Booths Set Up As Civic Body Readies For Voting | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 12: The BMC is all set for the 2026 elections, with 2,600 polling locations—300 more than the 2,300 used during the 2024 Maharashtra state Assembly elections. Approximately 10,231 polling booths have been arranged across government, cooperative and private premises to minimise crowding and ensure seamless voting citywide.

The civic body has also clarified that while voters are advised not to carry mobile phones into polling booths on January 15, there is no official ban on mobile phones.

Voters and polling infrastructure

The civic election, taking place after nearly nine years, will see around 1,03,44,315 voters exercise their rights and decide the fate of 1,700 candidates on January 15.

According to a civic official, voter information slips have been delivered door-to-door to around 60 lakh voters as of Monday, with the remaining expected to be distributed over the next two days.

A total of 10,231 polling booths have been set up, of which 4,704 are in government premises, 782 within cooperative societies and the remaining 5,125 in private premises.

Facilities at polling centres

During a press conference, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, “Polling centres will have drinking water, waiting areas, clean toilets, adequate lighting, ramps and wheelchairs for differently-abled voters, standard booths and directional signage. Differently-abled voters, pregnant women and senior citizens will be given priority. Each ward will have a ‘Pink Sakhi’ booth managed entirely by women, including police and security staff. On polling day, around 4,500 volunteers will assist with queues, crowd control and helping differently-abled and senior voters.”

Duplicate voters challenge

A total of 1.68 lakh voters were found to be duplicated within the same ward or across multiple wards. Of these, 48,628 voters have already submitted Annexure 2, indicating the ward in which they will cast their vote. However, preventing double voting remains a challenge.

Gagrani clarified, “Out of these, 1.19 lakh duplicate voters will need to present any two identity proofs at the polling booth and fill Annexure 2 to confirm the single ward where they will vote. Once this is done, their name will be removed from the other ward. We do not anticipate any major issues.”

Token for voters

Voting will take place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on January 15, which is one hour shorter than in the state Assembly election, when it was from 7 am to 6 pm. It has been observed in past elections that voters often queue early in the morning or late in the evening, and some are forced to return without casting their vote after the official time ends.

However, a civic official clarified that any voter who enters the polling booth premises before 5.30 pm will be issued a token and will be allowed to cast their vote.

Mobile phones to be switched off

Gagrani has urged voters not to carry mobile phones to polling stations on January 15. “We have not received any specific directives from the State Election Commission regarding mobile phones at polling booths. However, we advise voters to avoid carrying them, and if they do, the phones should be switched off inside the polling stations,” he said.

During the state Assembly elections, the ban on carrying mobile phones into polling booths had caused inconvenience and frustration among voters.

Key figures

Total voters: 10,344,315

Male: 55,16,707

Female: 48,26,509

Other: 1,099

Candidates: 1,700

Male: 822

Female: 878

For the Municipal Corporation elections:

Presiding Officer of Polling Station: 12,875

Assistant Presiding Officer: 12,875

Polling Officer No. 1: 12,875

Polling Officer: 12,875

Security Personnel (Peon/Orderly): 12,875

