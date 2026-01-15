Mumbai BMC Election 2026: Aaditya Thackeray Visits Dadar's Siddhivinayak Temple; Seeks Blessing On Polling Day | WATCH

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday, January 15, visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar to seek blessing of Ganpati Bappa on the polling day. The polling for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections began at 7.30 am today, January 15, marking the end of nearly four years without an elected civic body in Mumbai.

Taking to X, Thackeray wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! Today, bowing at the feet of Shri Siddhivinayak, I received his gracious blessings."

While addressing the media after visiting the temple, Thackeray said, “With elections underway, we always seek God’s blessings before any work…At the same time, Uddhav Saheb, Raj Saheb, and all of us are raising concerns as people report on social media that their names are missing from voter lists and there is confusion due to irregularities in the process.”

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and leader Aaditya Thackeray, along with their family members, visited polling booth 44 at Kala Nagar, Sahvas Society, in Bandra East to cast their votes at a polling station in Mumbai for the BMC elections. In the 2026 BMC Polls, the Sena (UBT) has fielded 163 seats, while the MNS is contesting from 52 seats.

However, after casting their vote, Uddhav Thackeray raised serious questions about the functioning of the election machinery. “It should be revealed how the Election Commissioner is paid. Mumbai municipal elections are being held after a nine-year gap. What were the Election Commissioner and his staff doing all these years? Action should be taken against them,” he said.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, along with his family, also cast his vote at Balmohan Vidya Mandir School in Dadar's Shivaji Park area. He alleged that the State Election Commission is using a "new pen", due to which the markings on the voter's fingers are disappearing.

Voting began at 7:30 am today, with people queuing at their respective polling booths. A total of 1,700 candidates are set to contest the polls in Mumbai. A total of 1,03,44,315 citizens are eligible to vote in the BMC polls. Of these, 55,16,707 are men, 48,26,509 are women, and the number of other voters is 1,099. Apart from Mumbai, Municipal elections for over 28 other corporations are being held across Maharashtra, with counting of votes scheduled for Friday, January 16.

