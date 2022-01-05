Mumbai: BMC, DPC to construct treehouse in garden plot near bandstand in Bandra under urban reformation projects

Aiming to elevate the financial capital on the happiness index, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will leave no stone unturned. The Mumbai civic body with financial assistance from the District Planning Committee (DPC) said that it will construct a treehouse in a garden plot near the bandstand in Bandra.

The DPC for the very first time is undertaking urban reformation projects aligned with the concept mooted by the guardian minister of suburban Mumbai Aaditya Thackeray. Such projects, in turn, will improve the liveability index of Mumbai, the BMC officials claim.

The treehouse project of Bandra is touted to be in line with the iconic 'old woman's shoes in South Mumbai's Kamala Nehru park popularly known as the hanging garden.

Bandra is an upscale coastal suburb located in Mumbai. The suburb is located to the immediate north of the Mithi River, which separates Bandra from the Mumbai City district. The place has a considerable number of visitors and a great tourist potential.

According to Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, the area has a great potential of attracting tourists and hence needs to be developed accordingly. The idea is a brainchild of Thackeray who is also the tourism minister of Maharashtra. Hence, the project will be funded by Mumbai suburban district planning committee under Thackeray.

According to BMC officials, one of the key objectives of this project is to achieve the vision is to enhance the recreational amenities and user experience in parks and gardens.

Accordingly, a Treehouse was proposed at the garden plot in Bandra near Bandstand. "The Tree House act as a recreational facility constructed out of wooden material restricting the use of cement. The intervention is expected to create an attraction for children and adults visiting the garden. Such infrastructure will open a great scope of innovations and opportunities available for people to experience in the public realm," said a BMC official.

"We have already received approval from Mumbai maritime board. We are targetting to complete the project before the monsoon. Guardian Minister has made a separate provision of funds under District Planning Committee (DPC) to revitalize Suburban Mumbai through tactical urban interventions," said Kiran Dighavkar. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of BMC Planning Department.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 06:00 AM IST