Mumbai: BMC Doubled Health Budget In 6 Years But Vacancy In Primary Healthcare Facilities Increased Three Fold, Finds Report

BMC HEADQUARTERS | File pic

Mumbai: While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health budget increased by 98% in the last six years, vacancy in BMC's primary healthcare facilities has increased by three times in the last decade, highlighted the latest health report by Praja Foundation.

The report also highlighted that Mumbai has 313 public dispensaries which is 63% less than the required number according to the norms set in development plans.

On Thursday, Praja Foundation, a non-government organisation working towards enabling accountable governance, released its 'Report on the Status of Health Issues in Mumbai' health report.

The report aims to focus on issues of primary health care, sensitive diseases, respiratory diseases and healthcare personnel data that affects the health and well-being of Mumbai's residents as well as their ability to contribute to the process of development effectively.

The report highlighted that BMC’s health budget has increased by 98% from Rs 3,637 Cr in 2018-19 to Rs 7,191 Cr in 2024-25. However, despite these funds there exist infrastructure gaps in BMC’s health facilities, which has led to a shortage of adequate infrastructure to provide proper treatment and care to citizens.

The gap between the budget and infrastructure is showcased in the report’s findings about staff shortage which highlighted the highest ever 37% vacancy of medical, para-medical and admin staff.

According to the report, none of the municipal wards in Mumbai met the Urban and Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) criteria of one public dispensary for every 15,000 population. On the contrary, Mumbai had only 313 dispensaries until 2023, which is 63% less than the required number of 838 dispensaries for a population of 1.25 Cr.

It also pointed out the accessibility issues in these dispensaries as out of 191 public dispensaries, only 6 of them are accessible for eight hours, 181 are open for seven hours, while 194 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana clinics are open for seven hours and only 13 of them are open for 14 hours.

The report also shed light upon the leading diseases among Mumbaikars which include diarrhea contributing to 36%, tuberculosis at 15%, hypertension at 14%, diabetes at 14% and dengue at 5% of the total cases. Notably, Hepatitis C cases have increased at a rate of 264% from 2014 to 2023, while Cholera cases have shot up by 200%.

Diabetes stood out as the most deadly disease with 11% of deaths linked to it. Diabetes cases among Mumbaikars have increased by 485% from 2,428 cases in 2014 to 14,207 cases in 2022. Respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, hypertension and Covid-19 were among the other major contributors to the cause of death.

Milind Mhaske, CEO of Praja Foundation, said, "Lifestyle diseases such as diabetes have become the leading cause of death in Mumbai. This alarming trend highlights the need to follow the URDPFI guidelines, which also include the recommendation that at least 10 square meters of open space per person should be available. However, Mumbai's latest development plan proposes only 3 square meters of open space per person, a stark shortfall that not only highlights the urgent need for more open spaces but also points to the broader issue of inadequate infrastructure to support the health and well-being of its citizens.”

The report also highlighted the steady decline in Mumbai’s air quality in the recent years. After 2020, Mumbai’s air quality has shifted from satisfactory level to moderate level and in 2023, it took a severe hit as the AQI was not recorded in good category in any month. The report also highlighted that every year over 11,000 people are dying due to major respiratory diseases.

"In the past three years, municipal elections have not been held, and the BMC has been operating without elected representation. As a result, the health committee has not been formed to address important health issues. The overall health situation highlights the need for greater citizen involvement in the city's public health functions. To transform Mumbai into a world-class city and improve the health of its citizens, the BMC must prioritise access to open spaces and strengthen primary healthcare services," Mhaske added.