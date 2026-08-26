Mumbai: BMC Demolition Drive At Rustomjee Crown In Prabhadevi Continues; 9 Unauthorised Alterations Removed

Demolition action in A wing of Rustomjee Crown, Prabhadevi, on Tuesday | File Photo

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: The BMC's crackdown on unauthorised alterations at Rustomjee Crown, a three-basements-plus-63-floors high-rise luxury residential complex at Crown Mill Compound in Prabhadevi, continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

On Monday, demolition of encroached areas of flats in B wing was undertaken and on Tuesday, demolition was under way on the 23rd and 38th floors of A wing, sources said.

BMC Issues Notices

It was after complaints of unauthorised construction and FSI violations, followed by notices by the BMC to the owner/occupier under Section 53 (1) of the MRTP Act, that the civic body started the demolition of encroached areas.

"A total of 138 notices have been issued to the owner over the last six months. The other party was given sufficient time and hearings to present their side and all Supreme Court guidelines were followed before starting the demolition action of unauthorised areas," said a senior BMC officer.

Rustomjee crown tower at Prabhadevi | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

The unauthorised alterations in the building include encroachments like merging of the common lobby into the habitable area of the flat, which are not in the BMC's approved plan.

The BMC's speaking order dated 10/3/2026 to the owner/occupier of the respective flats of A and B wings of Rustomjee Crown, where unauthorised alterations were made, states that a notice was served under the MRTP Act on 24/7/2025 directing the noticee to submit the approvals within 30 days and, further, a personal hearing was also held on 25/2/2026, when the owner/occupier was directed to get the said work regularised or restore it.

However, in the second inspection by the civic officials, it was observed that the notice requisitions were not complied with, the speaking order adds.

Nine Alterations Removed

As per the BMC statement issued on Tuesday night, in the two-day action, nine unauthorised constructions/alterations were removed. The unauthorised alterations included a common lobby illegally enclosed using wooden materials and lightweight Siporex bricks and merged into the habitable area of the flat, a portion of the kitchen duct illegally enclosed using M.S. plates and merged into the kitchen area, part of the ventilation shaft included in the flat area using M.S. plate and used as a storeroom, part of the powder room included in the kitchen area and others.

Developer Denies Violations

Clarifying on the demolition action by the BMC, a company spokesperson, Rustomjee Group, said, "The construction was undertaken in accordance with the plans sanctioned and approved by the competent authorities as per 1991 DCR. It complies with all the necessary norms and regulations and has received Occupation Certificate about two years ago. There are no violations on part of the developer. We have been fully cooperating with the authorities and have provided all necessary details and information sought by them. We have also been engaging with the members of the building and encouraging them to undertake the necessary corrective measures, wherever required."

Meanwhile, activist Santosh Daundkar, who had filed a complaint under 'Public Grievances' to Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) on November 17, 2025, alleged that a blind eye was turned by DMC Zone II, Chief Engineer DP and Chief Fire Officer to open violations brought to their notice about unauthorised encroachment carried out of the common lobby area into a habitable room at Rustomjee Crown (Phase I), Prabhadevi, and has demanded an investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the financial transactions associated with this project and wrongdoings in the project.

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"The luxury towers have been constructed on land meant for mill workers, and that several public representatives and other individuals have acquired properties in the project. The flats in this project are reportedly valued at crores of rupees and considering the scale and value of the transactions, there is a strong suspicion that financial transactions exceeding 250 crore, including possible unaccounted or non-transparent transactions, may have taken place in connection with the project. Appropriate legal action should be taken against anyone found responsible for wrongdoing," Daundkar said.

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