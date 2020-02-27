Mumbai: BMC clears Rs 1 crore landscape proposal for tiger den at zoo

The enclosure will have an artificial cave and a ‘waterfall’. “The enclosure will be so to make animals feel at home and give viewers a natural feeling,” said Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of the zoo.

The work will be begun this week and is likely to be completed by March, he said. Dr Tripathi said, the authorities hoped to move the tigers in before April.

“In April-May every year, we witness high footfall. We hope to finish the construction by March, so we can move tigers in enclosures before April.”

Earlier in Jan, the zoo featured six new exhibits, showcasing exotic animals which had been procured over the last one year. The zoo has been in the process of revamped since March 2017, with BMC spending Rs56 crore to build the six enclosures housing leopards, jackals, hyenas, sloth beers and a walk-in aviary, housing exotic birds.

The director said, the administration wanted to bring lions under the exchange programme, from Sakkarbaug zoo and the financial bid for the process has been opened