Mumbai: BMC Clears ₹2,241-Crore Tunnel Project For Manori Desalination Plant After Standing Committee Approval

The BMC has approved a ₹2,241-crore underground tunnel project to connect the Manori desalination plant with Mumbai's water supply network | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: Mumbai's first seawater 200 million litres per day (MLD) desalination project crossed another hurdle on Thursday after the BMC Standing Committee approved a proposal to lay a 7.2-km underground tunnel linking the Manori desalination plant to the city's water distribution network. The approval came only after corporators raised a series of objections over water quality, technical feasibility and the tendering process.

The BMC is set to move ahead with its ambitious Manori desalination water transmission project, with a Rs 2,241.3-crore contract proposed for M/s Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

The agency will be responsible for designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the underground tunnel and related infrastructure. Scheduled to begin in August, the project is expected to be completed in 45 months and commissioned by December 2029.

Underground Tunnel To Boost Supply

The 7.2-km tunnel will connect the desalination plant with Mumbai’s water network, running from Manori to Charkop and Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali beneath parts of Gorai Creek.

The 3.2-metre tunnel will initially carry 200 MLD of desalinated water and will be capable of handling 400 MLD after future augmentation. Civic officials made a detailed presentation on the proposed underground tunnel project at the Standing Committee meeting on Thursday.

To fast-track construction, two tunnel boring machines will be deployed simultaneously. The project involves developing a receiving shaft at Manori for desalinated water, constructing a new shaft at Charkop and connecting the system to the existing Mahavir Nagar shaft.

Addressing concerns, officials clarified that the Charkop shaft is not designed for water withdrawal but will function solely as a transmission link between the desalination plant and the city’s distribution network.

Corporators Raise Key Concerns

However, the proposal faced tough questioning in the Standing Committee, with corporators raising concerns over water quality, project planning and safety standards.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse asked whether desalinated water would be comparable to the treated water supplied from the Bhandup Water Treatment Complex. While backing the project, he stressed the need to train BMC staff to handle advanced technology.

Congress leader Ashraf Azmi questioned the tendering approach, asking why the desalination plant and transmission tunnel were not awarded as a single package. He also raised objections over the 16 per cent contingency fund provision in the project estimate.

Congress corporator Tulip Miranda flagged concerns over mixing desalinated water with lake water supplied by Bhandup, citing citizen apprehensions about mineral content and chlorine levels. She sought details of safeguards planned by the civic body to prevent any impact on public health.

BMC Defends Project Design

Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), said desalinated water would meet the same quality standards as water treated at the Bhandup Water Treatment Complex before entering the city's supply network.

He said the 7.2-km tunnel would feature 5.1 km of RCC lining and the remaining section with mild steel lining protected by concrete, with strict contractual penalties for leakages.

Bangar said the desalination project and its transmission tunnel were designed as an integrated system, although separate tenders were invited because the plant required specialised global expertise.

He rejected criticism over the 16 per cent contingency, saying it reflects a standard 4 per cent annual escalation in construction costs and is consistent with industry practice.

Bangar added that while the first phase of the desalination plant will produce 200 MLD of water, the transmission tunnel has been designed with an ultimate capacity of 400 MLD, allowing it to accommodate future expansion and meet Mumbai's growing water demand.

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The desalination plant tender was floated on December 4, 2023, for a 12-hectare site at Manori. GVPR Engineers Ltd secured the contract worth Rs 11,166.17 crore, comprising Rs 4,077 crore for construction and the remaining cost towards 20-year operations and maintenance, power, taxes and lifecycle expenses.

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