Mumbai | BMC clean-up marshals to soon collect all fines online

Taking note of rising complaints against fake clean-up marshals and harassment by them, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now planning to collect all the fines online.

The move comes after several complaints of fake clean-up marshals misbehaving with citizens for not wearing face masks or spitting in public places.

"We are looking at discontinuation of collecting fines via cash, thus ending the problem of corruption. This will also address the issue of bogus clean marshal complaints. The application will be available to only those clean marshals who are appointed by BMC. However, we are awaiting a final nod to implement this online method of fine collection," said a senior official from BMC.

In Mumbai, about 750 clean-up marshals have been deployed at key places like railway stations, tourist places and bus stops to enforce the mandatory face mask rule. However, complaints of fake clean-up marshals harassing citizens have been piling up from across the city, prompting the civic body to rethink its fine collection.

Several videos of quarrels between clean-up marshals and citizens over wearing masks have gone viral on social media. Last week, a fight broke out between a group of people and clean-up marshals over an argument on face masks in Matunga.

The BMC has imposed a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing masks at public places and so far a total of Rs 71 crores have been collected in fines.

To overcome such situations, the civic body is developing a mobile application that will enable them to accept all fines online.

As per the BMC officials, the marshals on the field will cross-check with those claiming they do not have online payment apps like google pay, Paytm or any other facility by entering their mobile number. "We are working out on what should be done for those who have no mode of online payment," the official added.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:51 AM IST