Mumbai: BMC changes scope of 40 tenders to construct roads with cement instead of asphalt

After rise in complaints of poor roads and potholes, BMC has now changed its scope to make way for roads made of cement.

According to Indian Express, BMC recently changed the scope of at least 40 tenders to make way for roads made of cement in place of asphalt. An official from the BMC told the leading daily, “At least 40 tenders, worth around Rs 400 crore, were floated by the road department. Most of them were proposed to be reconstructed with asphalt. Now, we have decided to go for cement concrete for long-term solutions since it has a life of 10-15 years. We have issued letters to bidders informing them about the change in the scope of work.”

BMC officials further said that, the bidders intimated about the change in the last week of October. Of these 40 tenders 20 were from the western suburbs, while six were in the island city. According to officials normal asphalt road has a life of about four years, while a cement concrete road can last for about 10 years.