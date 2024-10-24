Mumbai: BMC Calls Urgent Meet Over Abolition Of Hospital Posts

BMC | File pic

The BMC deputy commissioner has called for an urgent meeting of the medical superintendents of all peripheral hospitals over the abolition of 1,230 contractual posts, including that of doctors and paramedical staff.

The decision is said to severely hit patient care severely in these hospitals as the doctors not only clinically manage patients but also do administrative work. “We were asked to submit a proposal and the BMC will consider it,” said a medical superintendent. According to sources in the health department, the issue arose due to a lack of coordination. Initially, the general administration had cancelled the posts without consulting the hospitals.

“Diwali is around the corner and many of us have been orally asked not to report to work from November 1. Many of us have not received our last month's salary either. It is sad that this can happen to doctors working in the country's richest corporation,” said a doctor working in one of the peripheral hospitals.