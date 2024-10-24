 Mumbai: BMC Calls Urgent Meet Over Abolition Of Hospital Posts
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Calls Urgent Meet Over Abolition Of Hospital Posts

Mumbai: BMC Calls Urgent Meet Over Abolition Of Hospital Posts

The decision is said to severely hit patient care severely in these hospitals as the doctors not only clinically manage patients but also do administrative work.

Somita PalUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 03:59 AM IST
article-image
BMC | File pic

The BMC deputy commissioner has called for an urgent meeting of the medical superintendents of all peripheral hospitals over the abolition of 1,230 contractual posts, including that of doctors and paramedical staff.

Read Also
Mumbai: Patient Services To Get Hit In BMC Peripheral Hospitals, Maternity Homes From Nov 1; Here's...
article-image

The decision is said to severely hit patient care severely in these hospitals as the doctors not only clinically manage patients but also do administrative work. “We were asked to submit a proposal and the BMC will consider it,” said a medical superintendent. According to sources in the health department, the issue arose due to a lack of coordination. Initially, the general administration had cancelled the posts without consulting the hospitals.

“Diwali is around the corner and many of us have been orally asked not to report to work from November 1. Many of us have not received our last month's salary either. It is sad that this can happen to doctors working in the country's richest corporation,” said a doctor working in one of the peripheral hospitals. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Coastal Zone Authority Directs Raigad Collector To Probe CRZ Violations In Navi Mumbai...

Maharashtra Coastal Zone Authority Directs Raigad Collector To Probe CRZ Violations In Navi Mumbai...

Salman Khan Threat Case: Jharkhand Man Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To Traffic Police...

Salman Khan Threat Case: Jharkhand Man Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To Traffic Police...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's Pro-Women Policies Have Yet To Reflect In Electoral...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's Pro-Women Policies Have Yet To Reflect In Electoral...

Mumbai: NM Joshi Marg Police Arrest Accused Fugitive In Navi Mumbai After 20 Years In Fraud Case

Mumbai: NM Joshi Marg Police Arrest Accused Fugitive In Navi Mumbai After 20 Years In Fraud Case

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde Backs Fellow Sena Rebels, Family Members In First...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde Backs Fellow Sena Rebels, Family Members In First...