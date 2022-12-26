Mumbai: BMC Bullet train station to have zero sewage discharge system

Mumbai: The Bandra Kurla Complex high-speed rail station in Mumbai will be equipped with a zero sewage discharge system. This will be the only underground station in Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

The zero sewage discharge is a strategic wastewater management system that ensures there will be no discharge of wastewater into the environment. It is achieved by treating wastewater by recycling it for industrial purposes.

Confirming the development, a senior official of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) said, "Station structure will have three floors, including platform, concourse and service floor. The platform is planned at a depth of about 24m from the ground level. The station will have 6 platforms and the length of each platform is approximately 415m (sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train).

Asked about the design of the proposed station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, the official said that the station will also have dedicated skylight provisions for natural lighting. The whole structure will be built with the help of 1.15 lakh tonnes of steel. Nearly one lakh truck load of muck need to be dumped out of the city including soil and rocks which will be a big challenge.

The station has been planned in a way that ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level.

The amenities planned for passengers at stations include security, ticketing, waiting areas, business class lounge, nursery, rest rooms, smoking rooms, information kiosks and incidental retail, public information and announcement system, CCTV surveillance, etc.

Besides that, the integration with other modes of transportation like Metro, buses, autos and taxis is also planned.