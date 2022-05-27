Mumbai: BMC begins electoral process

BMC | FPJ

The BMC has begun the process of election after the Supreme Court on May 4 had directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to declare local body election program within two weeks. Election to the local body will be held without the OBC reservation.

Earlier, the SEC had directed BMC to conduct lottery for the ward reservation on May 31. Accordingly, BMC has decided to conduct lottery program of electoral ward reservation on Tuesday.

On Friday, the BMC issued advertisement in the local newspapers and informed citizens that second step of election process – ward reservation – will be completed soon.

After the Supreme Court order, the SEC accepted ward demarcation draft of BMC. The civic body in its ward boundaries demarcation draft suggested to increase electoral wards from 227 to 236.

The ward reservation program will be held at Rangsharda auditorium on May 31 under BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. 118 out of 236 wards will be reserved for women candidates, 15 wards will be kept for the backward class candidates. Among them 8 wards will be reserved for Scheduled Class women candidates and 2 for Schedule Tribes (ST). 219 electoral wards will be reserved for open candidates, among them 109 wards will be for women.

The lottery will be published on June 1. Thereafter, on June 1s-6, suggestions and objections will be collected. The citizens can register the suggestions and objections in the 24 administrative wards of the BMC. The final reservation draft will be submitted to SEC on June 13.