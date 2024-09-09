Mumbai: BMC Axed 500 Mangroves Overnight, Allege Malad Locals | FPJ

Mumbai: A devastating blow to the city’s fragile ecosystem has left locals outraged, as nearly 500 mangrove trees were allegedly cut down overnight near 90 ft Road, Malwani, adjacent to the Tata Power House. Activists and residents claim that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is responsible for the destruction, raising concerns about illegal land encroachment and environmental degradation.

The area in question, encompassing nearly eight acres of land, is divided into four acres of open space and four acres of mangrove forest. Advocate Akash Baraskar, who has been vocal to preserve the mangroves, has repeatedly raised the issue with authorities. He has written letters to the BMC’s ward office, the Malvani police, the Mangrove Department, local politicians, seeking action against the rampant destruction.

The land holds immense environmental significance, as the mangroves not only protect against coastal erosion but also house various species of wildlife. Historically, the area surrounding the temple Saidham Seva Mandal was vacant land that was occasionally inundated by seawater. Over time, mangroves naturally grew, forming a protective green belt.

However, Baraskar alleges that illegal encroachments have plagued the land for years. “The temple has been there for over fifty years, and while the surrounding land was vacant, the mangroves gradually took root. Now, encroachments are increasing, and despite our repeated efforts, little has been done to protect this vital land,” he said.

“Our temple has legally owned and managed this plot since 1988, with all relevant documents, including the trust registration deed and other official records. Malad has very little open land left, and this plot is significant both environmentally and socially. We were told the land was transferred to the BMC for an STP project, but what we’re seeing on the ground is destruction, not development,” he added.

Locals allege that the destruction of the mangroves has been taking place under the cover of darkness, with fully grown Jamun and coconut trees being marked, cut down, and removed by morning. Baraskar and other activists were informed that the BMC and Forest Department had the necessary permissions for soil testing and development, but when asked to produce official documents, the authorities allegedly failed to provide any valid proof. The activists were handed a bogus interim application number, further deepening their suspicions of foul play.

“First, they numbered the trees, then under the guise of having permissions, they cut them down at night. By morning, the trees and all evidence of their destruction were gone. If this project is legitimate, why is it being carried out so secretly? Why aren’t they working during the day?” Baraskar questioned.

The area in question falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), which prohibits development within close proximity to mangroves. Despite these protections, residents claim that in just one night, between 500 and 700 trees were cut down, with the BMC quickly erecting a boundary around the cleared land.

When locals demanded to see the court and forest department’s permissions for the project, they were stonewalled. “They wouldn’t show us any valid paperwork. When we asked the police, the BMC, and the forest department for clarification, they all pointed fingers at each other. It’s clear that something illegal is going on here,” said Baraskar.

The destruction of the mangroves has deeply upset the local community. A resident of P North Ward lamented the environmental impact, stating, “We’ve been working to preserve nature for years, planting trees and trying to combat pollution. But if the authorities themselves are cutting down trees, what’s the point? These mangroves are not just trees they are a habitat for countless species of birds, insects, and sea animals. Destroying them is destroying the city’s natural defences.”

In response, the assistant commissioner of P North Ward has stated, “If any such project is in progress, we will not begin work without the necessary permissions.”