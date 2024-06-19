Mumbai: BMC Awaits Clearances To Kickstart Versova-Dahisar Link Road Project | File Photo

Mumbai: Despite a work order for the construction of Versova -Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) project and Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road (DBLR) being issued in January, the BMC has yet to get several permissions for the project. The road is a part of Mumbai Coastal Road Phase 2, that will ease connectivity between the island city and the western suburbs. However, the work on the project will start only after the civic body recieves mandatory permissions.

The 20 km road will connect Versova to Dahisar at an estimated cost of Rs.16,621 crore. While a 5.6km long and 45 metres wide elevated road will be constructed to connect Dahisar and Bhayandar. The road will decongest Dahisar check naka by reducing 30-35% of its load. It will also create another route to Mira-Bhayandar. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs. 3,304 crores.

The project requires permissions from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), Forest, the Maritime Board and the High Court. It will also require modifications to the Development Plan (DP). It will take two more months to get all the permission, said a civic official.

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects) said “The work on this project is divided into various phases. The permissions that are pending would have required time to come. We are hoping work can start soon."

The work of DVLR is divided into six packages including twin tunnels of 3.66 km each in packages C and D. A north and south-bound carriageway will be created between Mindspace and Charkop (Kandivali). The estimated cost of the work is around Rs. 5,821 crores. Package A - covers 4.5 km of road between Versova and Bangur Nagar (Goregaon). B - cover 1.66 between Bangur Nagar and Mindspace (Malad) is expected to include the GMLR connector of 4.46 km which will meet at WEH near Oberoi Mall. E - 3.78 km - will connect Charkop with Gorai; F - 3.69 km - connects Gorai with Dahisar.