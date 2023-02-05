Mumbai: BMC asked to revamp subways at Sion circle, junction

Representative image |

The Matunga traffic police have requested the BMC to renovate the subways located at Sion Circle and Sion junction. The Free Press Journal (FPJ) visited the spots and found that the subways are unsafe, making them inaccessible for the citizens in the vicinity. Both areas have schools, colleges and housing societies. The area is also a primary connector between Sion and Dharavi.

Pedestrians crossing road instead of using subway: Traffic police

“While vehicular traffic in the area near the subway is heavy, especially during the peak hours, pedestrian movement is also considerably high throughout the day,” a traffic officer from the Matunga traffic division said, adding that pedestrians, especially school and college children, tend to cross roads instead of using the subways.

“The reason for not using the subway is the presence of drug addicts. I've encountered this issue so many times and have stopped using the subways,” said a college student. Another student said having a security guard or watchman inside would be a great option to improve safety.

School buses, vans adding to vehicular traffic

A local vendor with a shop located at Sion Circle signal explained that students tend to cross roads recklessly, especially when they are in a large group. “Schools end around the same time in the afternoon and kids start gathering at the spot to cross the road. There are also school buses, taxis, and vans ferrying the children, adding to vehicular traffic. It seems very unsafe,” he said, adding that the traffic police and traffic wardens are present to guide vehicles and pedestrians.

“Subways are built so people don't have to cross roads. If the subways are in good condition, people won't have to take any risk,” said a citizen from the area.

Traffic officials request proper lighting

The FPJ also found several empty alcohol bottles inside the subways, indicating that there is nobody to keep a watch, especially at night. The walls and the subway in general are unclean and in a dilapidated condition, stained with paan spit. There are also several homeless people residing in the subways.

The traffic police have also asked the BMC to ensure proper lighting in the subway, along with CCTV cameras and watchmen for security.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)