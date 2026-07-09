Mumbai: BMC Approves Citywide Dead Animal Disposal Proposal, Corporators Seek Stronger Monitoring And Accountability

BMC approved a proposal for dedicated dead animal disposal contractors while corporators sought stronger monitoring and accountability | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 8, 2026: The BMC's proposal to appoint contractors with dedicated trolleys for the collection and scientific disposal of dead animals across Mumbai came under scrutiny at Wednesday's Standing Committee meeting, with corporators raising concerns over delays, lack of accountability, and gaps in the complaint redressal mechanism.

The proposal submitted by the civic administration stated that the timely removal and scientific disposal of dead animals is a statutory responsibility of the BMC and a vital public health service that helps prevent foul odour, disease outbreaks, and sanitation hazards.

It noted that a pilot project undertaken by the civic body had delivered positive results by improving the efficiency of the city's sanitation and public health management, paving the way for the service to be expanded across Mumbai.

Corporators Raise Concerns

During the discussion, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) group leader Amey Ghole questioned the absence of clarity on where dead animals are disposed of, which categories of carcasses are covered under the service, and why civic departments refuse to respond to complaints about dead rats, claiming the issue does not fall under their jurisdiction.

AIMIM corporator Zameer Qureshi demanded a robust monitoring system to ensure contractors promptly attend to complaints and dispose of carcasses in a scientific manner. "There should be proper oversight to verify whether every complaint is resolved within the stipulated time," he said.

Congress Corporator Tulip Miranda also flagged operational shortcomings, alleging that collection vehicles are often unavailable and that carcasses are sometimes brought back after disposal is delayed, raising questions over accountability.

BMC Assures Better Implementation

Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane said, "The proposal is aimed at appointing contractors with dedicated trolleys to implement the service across the city."

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While approving the proposal, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed the administration to submit detailed information on the implementation plan, monitoring mechanism, and grievance redressal process in response to the concerns raised by members.

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