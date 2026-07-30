 Mumbai: BMC Approves ₹14.5-Crore Contract To Maintain Trash Boom Systems Across 6 Rivers And Nullahs
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Mumbai: BMC Approves ₹14.5-Crore Contract To Maintain Trash Boom Systems Across 6 Rivers And Nullahs

The BMC has approved a ₹14.5-crore, two-year contract to maintain trash boom systems across six rivers and nullahs. The floating barriers intercept plastic and other waste before it reaches Mumbai's mangroves and the Arabian Sea, helping curb marine pollution.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 30, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
Mumbai: BMC Approves ₹14.5-Crore Contract To Maintain Trash Boom Systems Across 6 Rivers And Nullahs
The BMC has approved a ₹14.5-crore contract to maintain trash boom systems that intercept floating waste before it reaches the Arabian Sea | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: In a bid to strengthen its fight against marine pollution, the BMC's Standing Committee on Thursday approved a Rs 14.5-crore, two-year contract for the operation and maintenance of trash boom systems installed across six rivers and nullahs near mangrove belts in the western suburbs to intercept floating waste before it enters the Arabian Sea.

Commissioned in July 2022 following directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the floating barriers are designed to trap plastic and other debris carried by rivers and stormwater drains before they pollute mangrove ecosystems and coastal waters. The collected waste is periodically removed and disposed of through scientific methods.

Maintenance Contract Approved

After the previous maintenance contract expired on September 30, 2025, the BMC continued operating the systems by invoking the contract's 4 per cent contingency provision to avoid any disruption in waste interception.

Following a competitive bidding process, M/s Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting 1.3 per cent below the BMC's estimated cost after negotiations.

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Interim Arrangements Continued

Pending the formal execution of the new contract, the civic administration had sought approval to continue operating the trash boom systems under the Municipal Commissioner's emergency powers to ensure uninterrupted waste interception and prevent floating debris from entering the Arabian Sea.

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