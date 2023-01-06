Mumbai: BMC appoints consultant to study raw sewage polluting sea | Representative image

Mumbai: The BMC has appointed a consultant for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for preventing and diverting raw sewage or sludge in major nullahs that are discharging into creeks or sea.

The raw sewage or sludge in major nullahs should be ideally discharged in sewer lines that lead to treatment plants before discharging into sea or creeks. But the sewage discharged in Storm Water Drain (SWD) lines is directly flowing into the sea or creeks polluting it.

The consultant will suggest measures for preventing and diverting raw sewage from going directly into the water bodies.

MPCB directs BMC to take preventive measures

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had directed the BMC to take preventive measures to stop the raw sewage from directly getting discharged into the sea, river or creek. Accordingly, the civic body has appointed a consultant who will study SWD to understand the sewage discharge and solid waste dumping points. The study also includes current sewage collection and construction of new sewer lines to take the diverted sewage into treatment centres etc.

M/s Tandon Urban Solutions Pvt Ltd has been appointed to prepare the DPR. The consultant has also carried out the work of preparing a detailed project report on the rejuvenation and beautification of the Walbhat, Oshiwara, Dahisar and Poisar rivers in the western suburbs. The BMC has approved the proposal of appointing the consultant last month and the consultancy charges will be Rs1.75 crore. The study report is expected to be ready in the next 12 months, said the civic sources.

There are 27 major nullahs that are directly discharging sewage in the Arabian Sea and Malad creek in the western suburbs, 12 nullahs in Thane creek and 9 nullahs have outfalls in Mahul creek and Arabian sea in the island city. "Wastewater, especially from slum areas, directly flows into the nullahs or drains and gets discharged into the Arabian sea or creeks. So the consultant will study the sewage discharge, construction of new sewer lines and feasibility of the internal sewage network inside slum pockets as well. Accordingly, measures will be taken further to prevent the pollution in these water bodies," said the civic official from the Sewage Operation Department.