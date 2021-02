Mumbai: BMC announces water cut on Feb 9-10 due to repair works - Here's a list of areas where water supply will be affected

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents of F-North and F-South wards to use water sparingly as several areas will experience water cut due to maintenance work.

The BMC, in a statement, said it will undertake leakage repair work of Rawli High Reservoir water pipeline in the F-North division on February 9 and 10. According to BMC, the repair work will start from 8 am on February 9 and will be completed by 10 pm on February 10, 2021.