Mumbai: BMC announces to offer daily, monthly and quarterly memberships for civic-run swimming pools | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC has begun offering daily, monthly and quarterly memberships instead of the earlier annual membership for all of its swimming pools. The new memberships will be accepted from Jan 3, 2023. The civic body will also give a refund for membership cancellation and registration for the waiting list.

Earlier issues faced with physical form-filling

Earlier, membership to civic-run swimming pools could be obtained once or twice a year, after waiting in queues and filling out forms physically. The citizens would have to stand in queues early in the morning and membership would be granted only on a first-cum-first basis. They would then again have to queue up to submit forms.

BMC offered monthly and quarterly schemes due to good response from citizens

To ease this process the BMC started online bookings from Aug 23, for its four functional swimming pools. But due to an overwhelming response and limited seats, many citizens were not able to get a membership. So the BMC has now offered additional memberships with monthly and quarterly schemes.

The civic body will now also allow members to bring along one guest to swim by paying guest entry charges for that day. Similarly, people seeking membership can opt to be on the waiting list by paying a nominal fee of Rs 500 in case the swimming pool is at full capacity.

Per session time increased to 60 minutes

The amount taken from them will be adjusted at the time of taking membership. The earlier time limit of 45 minutes for one session has also been extended to 60 minutes. If the member uses the pool over 60 minutes, his membership period will be adjusted accordingly, deputy municipal commissioner Kishore Gandhi said.

Membership applications can be made online at https://portal.mcgm.gov.in.