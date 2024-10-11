Mumbai: BMC And NSDC Collaborate To Establish Skill Centre In Kandivali, Aiming To Train 1 Lakh Youth In One Year

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal | X

Mumbai: In a significant move to bolster the skill development ecosystem in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) have joined forces to launch a state-of-the-art skill center in Kandivali. This initiative was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

To bridge the gap between education and employment, the initiative is likely to provide cutting-edge vocational training to young individuals in Mumbai. Piyush Goyal highlighted the immediate impact of the initiative, stating, “This skill development center is proudly dedicated to our Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, whose vision for a skilled and self-reliant India continues to inspire us. In just six days, this center has already secured employment for 700 individuals, showcasing its immediate impact and the potential it holds. Over the coming year, it is expected to provide jobs to 1 lakh candidates by skilling them in various sectors.”

He added that this center would play a vital role in addressing the rising demand for skilled labor and equip youth to meet the challenges of the modern job market. “By fostering partnerships between industry leaders and training programs, this center will bridge the gap between education and real-world employment,” Goyal said.

The center, constructed in 44 days, is expected to provide opportunities for thousands of people across Mumbai. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, expressed pride in the achievement. “We have completed this center within 44 days, and this is a huge achievement as it will provide opportunities to thousands of people in and around Mumbai,” he said. “This state-of-the-art center will attract people from all over the country for its facilities, and all of this was only achievable because of the right leadership.”

The facility, located in Akurli Village, Kandivali East, covers a G+5 building with a built-up area of 3440.68 sq.m. It will initially offer five specialized courses, including fashion technology, AC and refrigeration, gaming and animation, quick service restaurant management, and data and cyber security. The short-term programs, lasting between 3-6 months, are designed to create an immediate impact in the job market.

Ajay Kumar Raina, Executive Vice President of NSDC, highlighted the broader goals of the project, saying, “Today marks a significant milestone in India’s journey toward becoming a global skills capital, as envisioned by our Honorable PM Modi. This collaboration between NSDC, BMC, and CII reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering the youth of India. Through this initiative, we are providing young individuals with opportunities that align not only with their professional aspirations but also with India’s broader economic goals.”

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has equipped the facility with advanced labs, supported by industry partners and sector skill councils. A key aspect of the collaboration is the commitment to employment outcomes, with industry partners pledging to secure at least 75% employment for candidates post-training. “NSDC, along with CII, will bridge the gap between education and employment by offering industry-relevant training and facilitating job placements,” Raina noted.

During the launch event, offer letters were distributed to 20 candidates, representing the first batch of 500 beneficiaries.

The center will be managed by NSDC, which will oversee operations, including staffing, infrastructure, and maintenance. Regular bi-annual reports will be provided to BMC, tracking training completion and employment rates, ensuring the program’s effectiveness.