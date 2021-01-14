Mumbai: BMC answers FAQs pertaining to bird flu outbreak

MUMBAI: Even as we are struggling to get back to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, bird flu, also known as Avian Influenza has gripped states across the country. Taking this into consideration the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued a statement addressing FAQs pertaining bird flu (Bird Flu: Frequently Asked Questions).

The outbreak has prompted the authorities to cull birds in large numbers cross Maharashtra and other states too. The rising death toll of birds has alarmed people nationwide. Meanwhile, the citizens have been asked by the BMC to report bird carcasses if spotted across the city to the civic authorities.

In the statement the civic body has answered questions like What is Avian Influenza?, Do avian flu viruses infect humans?, How does avian flu spread in birds?, How does avian flu spread in humans? What should one do if a dead bird is spotted in its vicinity/premises?, Can a human contract the virus by consuming eggs and meat etc.

"While the government is doing its bit to stop the spread of the disease, it is important that citizens take certain measures which will help them in dealing with the current bird flu scare. The FAQ answers will address all of the important questions and bust myths that we have on the spread of bird flu at the same time," said a senior civic official.

The civic body has already appealed the citizens to contact its helpline number 1916, if they spot any bird carcasses.

Meanwhile, the civic body has asked the chicken and meat shop owners to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Carry out cleaning and sanitisation of the shop premises on daily basis. After sale of chickens/hens, wash/clean and sanitise the cage/chicken-shed thorougly.

"For disinfecting their shops/premises chicken and meat sellers will have to add seven grams of sodium carbonate in one litre of water and sprinkle/spray all across. Avoid contact and prevent exposure from sick-looking sluggish chicken. Avoid direct contact with bird secretions and droppings. All slaughter waste must be disposed of properly, so that it is not exposed to crows or any other animal/birds," the official added.