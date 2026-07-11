Mumbai: Blaze Erupts In Nature's Basket Basement Storeroom On Bandra's Hill Road; No Casualties Reported | Video | X / ANI

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a commercial-cum-residential building on Hill Road in Mumbai's Bandra West area here on Saturday, an official said.

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Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control.

According to Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) SK Bandgar, the fire department received the blaze call at 12:30 am.

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"We received a call at 0030 regarding a fire at the 'Nature's Basket' store, specifically in the ground-floor storeroom. Four fire tenders from the Mumbai Fire Brigade arrived at the scene and discovered a fire in the basement storeroom. We brought the fire under control using a hose line... Since the fire was in the basement, there was some smoke accumulation; we used breathing apparatus sets to enter and successfully brought the fire under control," he said.

As per the officials, there is no loss of life in the incident.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)