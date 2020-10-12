Mumbai blackout: Not the first power grid failure in the city

It is not the first time that the maximum city has experienced power grid failure. However, what is common in these blackouts is the announcement of inquiry after the outage. Mumbaikars receive power supply from Tata Power, Adani Electricity, BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran).

According to the compilation by the state energy department, western Maharashtra witnessed a blackout because of the disturbance in the western grid.

Before this, Mumbai and other districts had witnessed a power failure in 2010, following the shutdown of the Chandrapur thermal power plant and the subsequent grid disturbance.

On July 30, 2012, after the North Region (NR) was separated from Western Region due to the tripping of the 400 kV Bina-Gwalior line, NR loads were met through WR-Eastern Region (ER)-NR route, which caused power swing in the system. Since the center of the swing was in the NR-ER interface, the corresponding tie lines tripped, isolating the NR system from the rest of the NEW grid system. The NR grid system collapsed due to under frequency and further power swing within the region.

Again on August 31, 2012, the power supply was interrupted following grid disturbance.

Mumbai and rest of the state also witnessed blackouts in 1981, 1983, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1995 due to interstate and intrastate grid disturbances. In September 2014, large parts of Mumbai faced blackout after a 500 MW electricity generation unit of Tata Power Company in Trombay tripped.

