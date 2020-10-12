Mumbai blackout: MHT CET examinations begin

Due to the power grid failure on Monday, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell rescheduled the examination at five exam centers in Mumbai. The CET Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) subject group examination for admission to professional courses began on October 12 and will be conducted till October 20 at 175 test centers in Maharashtra.

Following the power outage, the state CET Cell released a circular stating, "On October 12, 2020, due to power outage in Mumbai at around 10 am, first session candidates at the following five test centers -Thakur College of Engineering and Technology, Thakur Institute of Management Studies Career Development and Research and Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research in Kandivali (east), Babasaheb Gawde Institute of Technology in Mumbai Central and Don Bosco Center for Learning in Kurla (west) faced disruption in the said examination.

In the view of the power outage, to safeguard the interests of the appearing candidates, their PCM examination would now be held on or before October 20, 2020."

Pankaj Kumar, commissioner of the CET Cell, Maharashtra said, "The examination was conducted at 175 centers, out of which power could not be restored at five examination centers in the first session in Mumbai. Only for these five centers, a new date of the examination will be sent to the respective candidates. Also, if at all any child reached late for the second examination session, we have made provisions for them."

Further, the state CET cell has informed all the candidates who appeared in the first session examination at the above test centres to check the new date and time for the PCM examination by logging into their account at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. SMS and e-mail communication will be sent to these candidates in due course. Candidates should visit website www.mahacet.org for regular updates and notices.

In addition, for candidates whose PCM examination was scheduled in the second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on Monday and could not reach their test centres in Mumbai region and

around in time or who reached their test centres too late and, hence, could not appear for the examination, the state CET Cell would decide about the course of action in the best interest of

such candidates. The concerned candidates will be informed of the decision of the state CET Cell in due course.