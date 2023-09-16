Mumbai: BJP Youth Wing Tears Down Posters Of Punjabi-Canadian Rapper Shubh For Sharing India's Distorted Map (VIDEO)

BJYM Removes Posters Of Upcoming Event Of Punjabi-Canadian Rapper Shubh | Twitter | ANI

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members on Saturday removed posters of the upcoming event of Canadian Singer Shubh in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Shubhneet Singh, the Punjabi-Canadian rapper widely known as Shubh was supposed to perform in Mumbai from September 23-25.

BJYM is protesting against the singer

The BJYM is protesting against the singer alleging that he supports the separatist Khalistanis. Earlier, the singer also shared a distorted map od Kashmir. The singer is therefore facing ire from BJYM. The singer was to perform at the Cruise Control 4.0 event. The event is organised onboard the Cordelia Cruise. Shubh will be performing along with DJ Chetas and Bismil Ki Mehfil event is also organised for the cruise event.

'There is no space for Khalistanis'

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tajinder Singh Tiwana told ANI, "There is no space for Khalistanis who are the enemy of integrity and unity of India. We won't let Canadian singer Shubh to perform on the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai. If no proper action is taken then the organisers will have to face our opposition."

The singer announced a three-month-long tour which is scheduled to take place in India and start from September. The 'Still Rollin India Tour' was announced by the Punjabi-Canadian singer. Shubh will perform across 12 cities in India. The artist will be performing in major cities in India, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and Jaipur.

Shubh might face opposition from people during his performance in other cities as the people are furious over his act of sharing the distorted map of the country. He took to his official social media account and showed that Kashmir is not a part of the country.

Shubh shared the distorted map of the country | Twitter

